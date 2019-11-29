Nemaha Central prepares for Norton in 2A title game

SENECA (KSNT) – Nemaha Central started the season with a 1-2 record. Now they’ve won every game since.

Like the Thunder, Riley County was one of the hottest teams in 2A but Nemaha Central had no issues rolling to a 39-14 win. Now the Thunder will face Norton for the state title in Salina.

“I think it’s just the team chemistry. All the guys, there’s not one standout player. Everyone does their job and we just get the overall team job done,” said senior quarterback Dylan Schultejans.

“Togetherness. I think we’re really a team that we can count on a lot of different people. It’s not a one-man team, so a lot of people played a part in this and the assistant coaches are coaching them up also, so it’s a great feeling right now,” added head coach Warren Seitz.

Kickoff Saturday is at 1 PM.