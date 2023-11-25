SALINA (KSNT) – Nemaha Central High School won the 2A state football championship for the second year in a row on Saturday.

The Thunder beat Hoisington 28-14 in Salina. Both teams were undefeated entering the state title game and finished first place in their respective divisions during the regular season.

The win pushes Nemaha Central to a perfect 13-0 record for the second season in a row. The Thunder obtain the longest winning streak of any 11-man football program in the state of Kansas.

NCHS rallied for a second-half comeback after trailing Hoisington 7-6 at the break. After the Thunder defense came up with a clutch fumble recovery in the third quarter, running back Carter Hajek took full advantage, scoring a touchdown a few plays later.

Saturday’s win marks the Thunder’s third state title in the past five years. NCHS won it all in 2019, 2022 and now 2023.