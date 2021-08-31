Olpe football calls on close-knit senior class for back-to-back title hopes

OLPE (KSNT)- After winning the 1A state title this past fall, Olpe football is hungry for more.

The Olpe senior class has been playing football together for many years.

“I think we’ve all played football since fifth and sixth grade,” starting quarterback Damon Redeker said. “So we’ve been playing for six/seven years now.”

Head coach Chris Schmidt has been with them for just as long.

“As an elementary teacher, I see them in P.E. You kind of feel like they’re a group that, as they come through and if they keep progressing and keep developing, they probably can do some pretty good things,” Schmidt said.

He has seen first-hand the chemistry the team has developed over the years.

“This group has really come together,” Schmidt said. “They’re a family. They like doing things together. They get along very well.”

Redeker enters his senior year as one of the top 1A players in the state.

“Damon Redeker, he’s a great athlete,” Schmidt said. “He’s your quarterback. He’s your point guard. He’s your shortstop, pitcher in baseball. He’s just one of those kids that’s athletic. We’re glad to have him back for another year.”