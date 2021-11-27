Olpe football repeats as state champs

HAYS (KSNT)- The Olpe Eagles are back-to-back 1A football state champions.

Olpe beat Inman in the championship game Saturday, 35-6.

It’s the third state title in Olpe football history, coming in the 15th season for head coach Chris Schmidt. It’s the second-straight year the Eagles have finished the season as undefeated state champs. They’ve won 26 games in a row.

The Eagles were led by quarterback Damon Redeker and Garret Cole’s breakout offensive performance in the championship game victory. Cole scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half. Olpe also got a first down score on a QB sneak from Redeker. Cole scored a third touchdown in the second half.

Their defense was stellar on Saturday, as it has been all year. The Eagles posted nine shutouts in the 2021 season and finished the year allowing only 24 points combined.

Other key contributors include Truman Bailey, Blake Redeker, Derek Hoelting and Ted Skalsky.