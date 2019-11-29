Perry-Lecompton meets Andale for 3A title

PERRY, KS (KSNT) – Entering the playoffs, Perry-Lecompton wasn’t necessarily a favorite to get out of the first round. In fact, every team they’ve beaten in the playoffs has had a better record, but at this point, Perry-Lecompton is used to defying the odds.

Last week at sub-state, the Kaws overcame a 14 point deficit to defeat Hayden 35-27. Now Perry-Lecompton faces off with undefeated Andale on Saturday for the 3A state championship.

“They seem to lock in when they need to lock in and they continue to practice hard and like I said their preparation continues to be great and you see the progress,” said head coach Mike Paramore.

“We started the year 1-2 and I think that was really hard on our guys because we knew we expected more out of each other and I think after the Sabetha game we decided we’ve gotta play tougher even when we’re down,” said quarterback Billy Welch.

“It’s incredible. I’ve always dreamed for this moment. I never thought we might be here, but now that we’re here it’s a dream come true,” said running back Thad Metcalfe.

Kickoff from Hutchinson is at 1 PM on Saturday.