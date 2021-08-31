“Remember us,” Emporia football hungry for bounce-back season

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia High finished the 2020 season 2-7, but they’re hoping for new success with a new head coach.

“I think the biggest thing is we’ve got to stay together, and we’ve got to stay positive,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “That’s the biggest thing almost all the time. I tell them all the time, we’ve got to chase after things and work hard and earn what we want.”

Tuttle took over as head coach for the final two games of the 2020 season and is gearing up for his first full season in the role this fall.

It wasn’t long ago he was playing college football at Fort Hays State. Tuttle says his recent playing days help him as a coach.

“I’ve always thought it helps really relate to the players,” Tuttle said. “I tell them all the time ‘It wasn’t that long ago. I was right in your shoes. I know what’s going on.'”

The Spartans return last year’s starting quarterback, Cam Geitz, who says he’s expecting big things in his second year under center.

“I think the game has kind of slowed down for me a little bit,” Geitz said. “Tuttle has done a good job of trying to make it simple. I think I’m just getting more experienced.”

On the defensive side, Bobby Trujillo lead the team in tackles this past fall as just a sophomore. He’s back, and he’s hungry.

“High intensity, high energy, rally to the ball. Be a team, to be honest. We’re a family, just rally around the ball,” Trujillo said. “All I got to say is just remember us. Remember Emporia.”