Rossville football wins second straight state title

SALINA (KSNT)- The Rossville Bulldogs are 2A football state champions for the second year in a row.

The Dawgs beat Beloit 35-12 in the championship game Saturday. It’s the fifth state title in Rossville football history. The program has now won 26 games in a row, finishing undefeated in both 2020 and 2021.

Head Coach Derick Hammes now has a 96-15 record as the Rossville head coach. The Dawgs did not allow more than 20 points in a game all season.

Rossville came out firing in the championship game. They immediately forced a Beloit three-and-out, then marched down the field to score first on a 2-yard QB keeper from Torey Horak.

They went to the pass game next, as Horak found Braiden Hensley for the second score of the day, making it 14-0. A 46-yard touchdown run for Beloit put them on the board but the Dawgs quickly answered. Corey Catron took one in just before halftime to give Rossville a 21-6 lead at the break.

Horak pitched the ball to Tagen Kippes to start the second half with another Rossville score, extending its lead to 28-6. The Dawgs continued to pour it on. Horak found Raphael Cooney next for another touchdown, making it 35-6.

Beloit scored once more but never did get back in the game. The Dawgs are bringing a state title home to Rossville.