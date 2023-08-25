TOPEKA (KSNT) – High school football is just one week away.

To prepare for the season ahead, high schools across the state participated in “jamborees,” a group setting of football programs exchanging live reps against one another to get back into shape before the season starts.

In southeast Topeka on Friday night, Shawnee Heights hosted Junction City and Washburn Rural for the fun.

“It’s a chance to see what we got, and how we can do against other teams,” Shawnee Heights head football coach Jason Swift said. “Then it’s also a way to teach the kids how to get lined up, make sure they got the right things within the rules, football games, makes the football game a lot more smoother, makes kids a little more comfortable on Friday nights. So, it’s kind of like a pre-practice of what a Friday night looks like, which we’ll have next week.”

With a packed stands at Shawnee Heights, with concessions, food trucks and cheer teams, it got everyone back in the Friday football spirit.

“I love it, Friday night football, I don’t think there’s anything more special than that,” Swift said.

Players enjoyed the game replication as well.

“Oh, this is one of my favorite times of the year. We got some great teams we’re playing, and we’re just trying to get better,” Shawnee Heights senior wide receiver Jayden Moore said.

Tune in to 27 News at 10 every Friday throughout the fall for Football Frenzy, our weekly high school football showcase.