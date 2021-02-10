Silver Lake Schools to get football field upgraded to turf

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday Night Lights will feel different for Silver Lake football players soon.

The USD 372 Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve a project that would turn the football field from grass to turf.

The district is partnering with Mammoth Sports Construction in Meriden to get the new turf.

The overall cost of the project is around $928,000. According to the board, the district will finance $150,000 and will lease-purchase to finance another $150,000 of the project. The remaining amount will also be lease-purchased and paid for by gifts and donations.