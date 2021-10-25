St. Marys football hungry for more after turning season around

ST. MARYS, KS. (KSNT)- After starting the season 0-3 the St. Marys football team has won four straight and they have a district title to show for it. They’re hoping to stay hot now as they enter the postseason.

“I’m not going to lie… it was a shot to the heart the first three games,” standout senior Jordy Stelter said.

Despite the Bears rough start to the season, the word “quit” wasn’t in their vocabulary.

“I think it says a lot about the character of our guys. These guys are tough mentally and physcially. I’ve just been super pleased with the effort they put in every single day,” head coach Kyle Schenk said.

The way they turned around their season after the 0-3 start may come as a surprise to some, but not to them.

“Not at all. I knew what these guys were capable of. The coaches are putting in tons of work and they’ve got great game plans. I’m not surprised at all,” Schenk said.

“Well we haven’t surprised ourselves. Lets just say that. We knew how good we are, how good we can be,” Stelter said.

Coach Schenk credits the upperclassment leadership for keeping this group focused and positve throughout the tough start of the year.

“Those guys have been super positive. I haven’t heard any negative comments at all. Even when we didn’t win any of those first three games. They still showed up and enjoyed being out here and trying to get better,” Schenk said.

The district title gave them a taste of success but now they’re hungry for more.

“I think we got the confidence and coaching staff for sure and I think we can make a run,” junior quarterback Keller Hurla said. “The town, community is all behind us. I think we can make some things happen.”