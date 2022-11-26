HAYS, KS. (KSNT)- St. Marys football was crowned 1A state champions on Saturday.

The Bears beat Inman 44-41 in an instant-classic.

St. Marys got the ball back late in the fourth quarter on its own one yard line after the Inman quarterback fumbled on fourth-and-goal. The Bears trailed by three. They drove 99 yards down field to score a game winning touchdown.

A one-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Keller Hurla with just 13 seconds remaining puts the Bears ahead.

It’s the first year in 1A for St. Marys, who moved down from 2A this fall.

The Bears finish the season 11-2 with their only losses coming to 2A (Silver Lake) and 3A (Rock Creek) opponents.

St. Marys beat Jackson Heights, Troy, St. Mary’s- Colgan and Centralia in the playoffs before the title game victory against Inman.