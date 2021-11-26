TOP 10: The top 10 plays from KSNT’s Football Frenzy in 2021

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Football Frenzy on KSNT had tons of great plays this fall but some stood out as the best.

Here’s a list of this year’s top 10 plays in the area in 2021.

#10: Manhattan’s Vinny Smith weaving and juking his way to the house for Manhattan against Highland Park. Smith finished the season with 23 rushing touchdowns.

#9: Silver Lake QB Daigan Kruger finds Kamryn Kaniper. The pass is caught on the 15 yard line but Kaniper takes it to the house, stiff arming a defender on the way. Silver Lake finished the regular seasons 6-2 and won two playoff games.

#8: Olpe’s Damon Redeker launches a pass downfield to Truman Bailey. Bailey shakes off a defender and takes it in for a score. Olpe will play in the 1A state title game in Hays on Saturday.

#7: Rock Creek’s Yanci Spiller delivers a massive hit in the Mustang’s quarterfinal game against Frontenac. Rock Creek broke a ten-year playoff win drought this year, winning two postseason games. Spiller is only a junior, he will be back on the field next year.

#6: Holton’s Matthew Lierz rolls out to run and runs over a defender. The Wildcats were undefeated in the regular season and made it to the state semifinals.

#5: Washburn Rural sophomore quarterback lowering his shoulder and refusing to be denied a touchdown. Rural won a share of the Centennial League title for the first time since 1996.

#4: Sabetha’s Jake Byer picks off a Perry Lecompton pass after it was tipped on a sweet sliding grab.

#3: Hayden’s Gavin Arnold and T.L. Thompson team up for an amazing pass and catch. Hadyen lost only once in the regular season.

#2: St. Mary’s quarterback Keller Hurla throws a dime to Kason Gomez for a spectacular catch. Gomez somehow makes the grab and stays in bounds to go on and score.

#1: Riley County quarterback Trey Harmison puts together an outstanding touchdown run. Harmison broke a tackle, jumped over a diving defender, then hit a spin move that caused two defender to run into each other. Riley County finished the regular season undefeated.

There were tons of other great plays on Football Frenzy. You can catch all the rest of the action here.