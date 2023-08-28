WAMEGO (KSNT)- Wamego’s own Weston Moody will be a head coach in the 2024 Shrine Bowl.

The 51st Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will feature Moody coaching the East squad and McPherson’s Jace Pavlovich leading the West team.

The selection comes after Moody led the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and state runner-up finish in 4A last fall. Wamego football is 38-15 in five seasons under Moody.

“I am honored to be selected as the Head Coach of the Shrine Bowl East squad,” Moody said in a press release from the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “I’m humbled to be able to play a small part in the efforts of the Shriners, who provide care to youth in need worldwide and highlight the best football players in the state of Kansas. I’m grateful for this opportunity, and it would not be possible without our players, staff, Wamego community and my family.”

Next year’s Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played in Emporia on June 29, 2024. The game will be played at Welch Stadium, on the campus of Emporia State.