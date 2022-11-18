WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Red Raiders put up an all-around performance to clinch their spot in the 4A state championship game.

Wamego beat McPherson, 33-16.

The first drive was not a precursor to the game. Wamego was forced to punt, but defense held off McPherson in the red zone.

Hayden Oviatt stayed warm, running in Wamego’s first touchdown in the first quarter. Noah Ficke continued to make field goals, while the defense held off McPherson.

McPherson managed a touchdown, but Wamego still led 13-9 at the half.

McPherson took a 16-13 lead in the second half, but Oviatt helped the offense get moving again. He ran in another touchdown with 3:36 left in the third quarter to give Wamego the lead again.

A fourth down stop from the Red Raider defense set up Oviatt for his third touchdown.

Oviatt added one more to seal the deal for Wamego.

The Red Raiders will play Bishop Miege for the 4A state title on Nov. 26 in Topeka.