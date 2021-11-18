WAR ON 24 PREVIEW: Playoffs edition

(KSNT)- Rossville and Silver Lake will meet on the football field Friday with a trip to the state title game on the line.

The Rossville and Silver Lake rivalry, commonly referred to as ‘The War on 24’ is one of the biggest rivalries in the state. The two towns are less than six miles away from each other, and both take pride in highly successful football programs.

The Rossville Bulldogs come in at 11-0, while the Silver Lake Eagles enter the semifinal game at 9-2. The Dawgs are coming off an undefeated 2020 season that lead them to the fourth football state title in school history. Rossville also won the War on 24 during the regular season, beating the Eagles in Silver Lake, 24-19.

Silver Lake last won a state title in 2013. The last time the Eagles beat their rival down the road was in 2019.

The winner of Friday’s game will play in the state championship on Saturday, Nov. 27.