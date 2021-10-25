Washburn Rural football looks to make a playoff splash after 7-1 regular season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Washburn Rural football team finished the regular season at 7-1 to win a share of the Centennial League title for the first time since 1996. Now, they’re looking to make a splash in the playoffs.

The Junior Blues came into the 2021 season with something to prove.

“I think a lot of teams doubted us coming into this year, especially with the past two seasons we’ve had. A lot of teams didn’t take us as serious and I feel like that’s their mistake,” senior wide receiver Robby Bolin said. “Now they’re finding out first hand that they should probably should take a little note on us.”

They proved a lot in their eight regular season games. Their only loss came in overtime against co-league champion Junction City. Rural has shown they can hang with anyone.

“We’re here to change things. The last couple years haven’t been great. They’ve been decent. This year I would like to say we made it great,” sophomore quarterback Branton DeWeese said.

The Junior Blues are a young team. Besides the sophomore DeWeese at quarterback, their running back Ma’kenttis Adams is only a junior. That hasn’t stopped them from competing.

“Very resillient. Football guys. They just like playing the game. Very intense when they play and they play with a lot of passion,” head coach Steve Buhler said.

The success is seen on Friday nights but there has been a lot of work behind the scenes to get these guys to where they are now.

“We like to have fun but we get at it on the field. It’s all about work. We put it in,” DeWeese said.

They know that since it’s playoff time now their regular season record doesn’t matter.

“It’s win or go home so I feel like we’re all excited and we’re all a little anxious to get back on the football field,” Bolin said. “Every game could be my last so I’m just going to give it my all for myself personally and also for my team. We all put the work in so I feel like I owe it to them to give work to them too.”