EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) - Today was the first day of high school football practice across the state and safety is coming first in foremost this year more than any other.

It's going to be a season unlike any other in high school athletics but Emporia High is doing everything they can to make sure players stay safe, masks on at all times when helmets are off and a new protective cover on helmets to help on the field. Sports are all about making adjustments, this year is the perfect example.