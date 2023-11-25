TOPEKA (KSNT) – Results are in from 2023 KSHSAA football state championship games from around the state.

6A (Emporia)

Gardner-Edgerton High School won its first state title in school history. The Trailblazers took down powerhouse Derby High School 22-19. Gardner-Edgerton was the runner up in last year’s state title game.

5A (Pittsburg)

Mill Valley High School won its fifth straight state championship in a row. The Jaguars defeated Wichita’s Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62-37 in a shootout.

4A (Topeka)

St. Thomas Aquinas High School won its second title in school history. The Saints beat Andover Central High School 35-7.

3A (Hutchinson)

Cheney High School won its first-ever state title game and remained undefeated on the season. The Cardinals took down Hayden High School 34-7.

2A (Salina)

Nemaha Central High School won the state title for the second year in a row. The Thunder defeated Hoisington 28-14 in a come-from-behind win. This is NCHS’s third state championship victory in the past five seasons.

1A (Hays)

Conway Springs High School won its first state title since 2011. The Cardinals beat Jefferson County North 35-6.

8-man DI (Newton)

Lyndon High School won its first state title in school history. The Tigers took down defending champion Wichita County High School 34-6.

8-man DII (Newton)

Axtell High School took home the state championship trophy for the third season in a row. The Eagles defeated South Central High School 50-0. The game was called at halftime.

6-man (Dodge City)

Cheylin High School won its first-ever KSHSAA 6-man state title and maintained a perfect 13-0 record on the year. The Cougars beat defending champion Cunningham 57-8. The game was called in the third quarter.