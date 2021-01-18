28th Topeka MLK Day celebration goes virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Topeka Center for Peace & Justice invites you to take part in the 28th annual community celebration commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 18 starting at 5 p.m.

The event is a virtual collaboration with the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Park in Atlanta and partners the Brown V. Board of Education National Historic Site and Living the Dream.



Like many events during the pandemic, the annual celebration had to move to a virtual platform.

Glenda DuBoise, executive director for the Topeka Center for Peace & Justice, said with technology, it wasn’t a difficult shift.



“Once we began to really collaborate and think about those ideas, it was really easy to do,” DuBoise, said. “Now with technology, it really made it easy for us to look at ways that we could put the pieces together and bring in additional speakers and additional ways to really to bring the larger picture of Dr. King to the Topeka community and anyone else who wants to access the technology today.”



King would have turned 92 on Friday, Jan. 15. DuBoise said if he were alive today, he’d likely ask Americans to reflect on systemic causes, look at policies and focus on equality for all people.



“He would ask everyone to go about that in ways that build community and build relationships, because that was his approach to do that peacefully, but absolutely looking at the causes and looking at how we can make a change,” DuBoise said.



The virtual celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and can be accessed by going to the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice’s Facebook page. The program includes greetings and remarks from Governor Laura Kelly, Topeka partners, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Park staff, members of the King family, storytelling by Mama KoKu: The Role of Young People in the Past and Present in the Civil Rights Movement, a video presentation and musical selections.



