Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Local pup receives AMR therapy dog certification
Humid again by midday with possible late afternoon and evening storms
Police find woman stabbed in downtown Topeka
Aggieville dome idea is getting people excited in the Little Apple
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
NHL teams aim to fill arenas, drawing fans away from screens
Top Stories
Goldschmidt hits HR in Arizona return, Cards top D-backs 9-7
Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
Do 0-3 start, national TV loss prompt changes for Redskins?
Mets slammed by Marlins, fall 5G back of Brewers with 6 left
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Video Center
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Act fast: Few tickets remain for TARC’s Taste from the Top benefit
Top Stories
Dating with a disability: A local couple leads a normal life of love and happiness
Top Stories
Mulvane Art Museum celebrating “100 Minus 5” birthday party
Meriden gears up for 41st annual Fall Festival & Swap Meet
Top Tank contestant opening G’s Cheesecake and More in Central Topeka
TopCon Pop Expo fills Exhibition Hall, brings sci-fi to life
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Act fast: Few tickets remain for TARC’s Taste from the Top benefit
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Sep 24, 2019 / 08:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2019 / 08:06 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Aggieville dome idea is getting people excited in the Little Apple
Police find woman stabbed in downtown Topeka
Kansas ranked among best states for teachers
Gov. Kelly confirms second vaping related death in Kansas
Topeka Police asking for public’s help identifying subject in connection with robbery