TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Actor Chad L. Coleman joined us to talk about his new movie “A Christmas Prayer” on TV One and his upcoming role in season 3 of CW’s “Superman and Lois.”

You can catch “A Christmas Prayer” on TV One on Christmas Day at 8p, and don’t miss out on the premiere of “Superman and Lois” season 3 on the Northeast Kansas CW on March 14th.