LAWRENCE (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about one of their puppies: Broadway!

She is a 3-4 month old puppy that is a mix of all the best types of breeds. Her personality is fun and upbeat with a whole lot of cuddling!

She is available for adoption now and you can click here to get that process started!