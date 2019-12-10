Aggieville’s NYE event to look different this year

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – New Year’s Eve in Manhattan may look a little bit different this year in Aggieville.

The change was first reported by KSNT News that the Aggieville ball drop will still take place, but this year people can drive and park all around Aggieville.

There will be street performers, activities for kids and live music in the Bluemont Hotel, which all leads up to the apple drop at midnight in front of Rally House.

“We’re just going to shut down the traffic at 11:45, do the countdown, do the ball drop and we’ve got some exciting stuff to go along with that,” Dennis Cook, Director Aggieville Business Association said. “Then we’re into 2020.”

The events will start around 6 p.m. right after the K-State bowl game on Dec. 31st.