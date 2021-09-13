Annual storytelling festival happening this week in Downs, the Storytelling Capital of Kansas

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Once a year, people from across the country head to Downs in Osbourne County for two days of stortytelling. It’s all part of the annual Kansas Storytelling Festival in the town that now has bragging rights of being the Storytelling Capital of Kansas.
The two-day event has a lineup of headliners who’ll bring their own style of storytelling to the heart of the Midwest. The event is Sept. 17 &18. The festival is usually held in the spring, but was postponed to fall because of Covid-19. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Glennys Doane, festival chairwoman, joined Erin La Row on FOX 43 AM Live to talk about what to look forward to with this year’s event and how to get your button to participate. Visit Kansas Storytelling Festival for a look at the headliners and schedule.
