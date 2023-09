TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – John Sidwell and Daisey Parker join the FOX 43 AM Live team to talk about the upcoming Purse Bingo fundraiser.

The event held by the Arab Shrine Divan Ladies will be Sunday Sept. 24. Prizes include designer purses by Michael Kors, Coach and more. Doors open at 2 p.m., while Bingo starts at 3 p.m.

