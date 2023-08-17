TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – The Arab Shrine Temple is getting ready to host its Inaugural Arab Shrine Sun Devils Pinewood Derby coming up on September 9.

It’s an event that will get the entire family involved as participants customize and build their own small, wooden cars. Then, they’ll race them!

Participants in the event will be divided up into these different age groups

4 & Under

5-8

9-12

13-17

18 & Older

It is $15 to register, which does include the wooden car-building kit. However, if you have the means to do so, participants can construct their own car and only pay $12 for admission.

Day of registration for the race begins at 10 a.m. and the race will kick off at 12. It will be at the Arab Shrine located at 1305 S Kansas Avenue.

BSA Rules apply for all of the pinewood derby cars.

If you have any questions, you can email arabsundevils@gmail.com.