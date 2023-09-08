Skip to content
KSNT 27 News
Topeka
86°
Sign Up
Topeka
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Crime
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Inside Kansas Politics
Kansas Outdoors
Everything Woman
Cute Kid
Veteran Salute
Our News Team
Top Stories
Tickets on sale for Jay Leno comedy show in KS
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: 8 bodies pulled from clandestine landfill
Video
5 takeaways from the full Georgia election interference …
Video
Something new coming to Forgefest 2023 in Topeka
Video
Topeka police identify deadly shooting victim
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Emporia Radar
Holton Radar
Junction City Radar
Manhattan Radar
Topeka Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Weather Photos
Kidcast
Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Topeka Tropics Indoor Football
K-Nation
Community
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Clear The Shelters
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Manhattan’s Best
Kansas Proud
Watch
Watch Now
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 AM Live!
FOX 43 AM Live! Adventures In Aging
FOX 43 AM Live! Ask Your Local Electrician
FOX 43 AM Live! Behind The Business
FOX 43 AM Live! Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM Live! Giving Back
FOX 43 AM Live! No Place Like Home
Top Stories
Tickets on sale for Jay Leno comedy show in KS
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: 8 bodies pulled from clandestine landfill
Video
Top Stories
5 takeaways from the full Georgia election interference …
Video
Something new coming to Forgefest 2023 in Topeka
Video
Topeka police identify deadly shooting victim
Video
IRS cracking down on 1,600 millionaires over back …
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Ask Your Local Electrician
Ask Your Local Electrician: GFCIs
Top Ask Your Local Electrician Headlines
Trending Stories
Topeka police identify deadly shooting victim
Homicide Tracker: A look at Topeka’s 2023 killings
MO, KS attractions on ‘biggest tourist traps’ list
Tickets selling fast for Taylor Swift movie next …
Flags to be lowered to half-staff across Kansas