Attention artists, bakers: time to register for TPAC’s annual gingerbread competition

Topeka Performing Arts Center is calling on amateur and professional bakers who want to take part in this year’s Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays.
Registration is underway for the city-wide gingerbread competition with the registration deadline on November 13.
The creations will be on display to the public November 22-14. Admission is $4 with proceeds going to support TPAC’s arts educational programming.
