Attention artists, bakers: time to register for TPAC’s annual gingerbread competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)-- The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is getting kids and families in the Halloween spirit while raising money to educate about animals on Saturday.

Kids and families got a chance to practice for Halloween at the zoo, dressing up in their best costumes for this year's Spooktacular. As well as walking around the zoo trick or treating. Even kids who were dressed up as one of the animals, like a cheetah, got to see them face to face. There was also a costume contest for kids, as well as candy trails.