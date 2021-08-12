Aviation Explorer Post 8 open house for local teens interested in aviation careers, learning to fly

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The oldest registered Exploring post in the United States, Topeka’s Aviation Air Explorer Post 8, is inviting local teens to see what the Explorer program is all about with an open house on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Explorer Post 8 hangar, 3600 N.E. Sardou Ave.


Weather permitting, prospective scouts will be able to take a free plane ride while learning more about the program. It’s open to teens ages 14-17 and helps them work toward a private pilot’s license at a reduced cost.

