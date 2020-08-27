TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — FOX 43 Explorer, Tianna Witmer, and FOX 43 anchor, Erin La Row, recently hit the road on separate trips to southwest Kansas to explore amazing chalk formations. They shared their adventures in this beautiful part of our state in this segment of Backyard of Kansas.
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park is a relatively new state park opening in 2019. Located in a valley between Scott City and Oakley, it offers breathtaking views of ancient Niobrara Chalk Formations. Just a short drive from there, in Gove County, is Monument Rocks — another Niobrara Chalk natural landmark.
Grab your camera and some snacks and enjoy the wonder of these ancient formations that were created about 80 million years ago from the erosion of the sea bed.
Backyard of Kansas: Chalk formations of Logan and Gove counties
