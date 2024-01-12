TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Fox 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll chats with Bad Alaskan, Alex Kimball Williams, thanks to the Kansas Creative Arts and Industries Commission . Plus a live performance of their song “Do You Make Me Feel” from the album “Red & Black.”
by: Dane Kroll
