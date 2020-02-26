Bark For Life brings dogs, people together to fight cancer in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (FOX 43) — The American Cancer Society’s annual Bark For Life fundraiser is coming up on Sunday, March 1 from 1-4 p.m. at Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka. The event raises money to support American Cancer Society programs in Shawnee County.

Carolyn Zeller, senior community development manager with the American Red Cross, Kelli Bausch, event chair, and Ellen Huddleston, committee member, stopped by the FOX 43 studio to share details about this year’s event.

The event includes dog demonstrations, pet vendors, a silent auction and other pet-friendly activities. You can register at relay.org/barktopekaks or at the event.