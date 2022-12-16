Skip to content
KSNT 27 News
Topeka
35°
Sign Up
Topeka
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Crime
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Inside Kansas Politics
Automotive
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Everything Woman
Cute Kid
Veteran Salute
Veterans Voices
Our News Team
Remarkable Women Nomination
Top Stories
Full Court Press Preview: Seaman Girls’ Basketball
Video
Top Stories
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for …
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee …
Driver crashes car on Gage after brief chase, KHP …
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Emporia Radar
Holton Radar
Junction City Radar
Manhattan Radar
Topeka Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Weather Photos
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Topeka Tropics Indoor Football
K-Nation
Top Stories
Full Court Press Preview: Seaman Girls’ Basketball
Video
Top Stories
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee …
Former Syracuse star, Knicks player Louis Orr dies …
Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball in Arizona …
Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared …
Community
Remarkable Women Nomination
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Movie Reviews
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Manhattan’s Best
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
Lone Star NYE
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Giving Back
FOX 43 AM LIVE No Place Like Home
FOX 43 AM LIVE Behind The Business
Top Stories
Full Court Press Preview: Seaman Girls’ Basketball
Video
Top Stories
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for …
Top Stories
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined for bumping referee …
Driver crashes car on Gage after brief chase, KHP …
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
Kansas preps for medical marijuana push, will lawmakers …
Video
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Behind The Business
Behind the Business: Seven Pines
Top Behind The Business Headlines
Behind the Business: Cashmere Popcorn
Behind the Business: A & H Farm
Behind the Business: Hazel Hill Chocolate
Trending Stories
Emporia police looking for driver who put body in …
Fire Station Doghouse Diner open for business
Recall issued for product sold in Kansas due to mold
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to …
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities