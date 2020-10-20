Behind the mural: Honoring RBG in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Tucked away in an alley in Manhattan stands a mural honoring the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The mural was created by two local women, Taylor Carr and Jessica Preston-Kerr. Not only is it a work of art, but a commemoration of the life of a woman who left an impact for generations to come.

“Most of the changes that we see in our country and in our community, happens just by people saying, ‘If not me, then who?’ and, ‘If not when, then now?'” Jessica Preston-Kerr said.

The mural stands tall, and was created in the span of just one weekend. The duo, along with volunteers from across the Manhattan area, helped paint the project which was funded by small donations from community members.

“I mean I think that’s really exciting to talk about, what does it mean to memorialize someone who made such a huge contribution to our country,” Preston-Kerr said.

The artist behind the mural is a lifelong Kansan and graduate of Kansas State University, Taylor Carr.

“RBG’s loss was just gut wrenching,” Carr said. “To be able to design and paint this mural of a woman who fought her way forward to make such huge contributions to our society is just inspiring. To honor her life and work, and the ideas that cross lines of politics, seems more important than ever today.”

The mural was sponsored by INCITE MHK and the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice. It is located near 4th and Poyntz, in an alleyway across from the Chef Café in downtown Manhattan.

“We can take a risk, we can experiment we might not know how it turned out, I mean fortunately this turned out pretty awesome,” Preston-Kerr said.

A special mural, for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose impact and legacy will now be remembered right here in the heartland.