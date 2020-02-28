Blue Moose shares menu for Topeka Restaurant Week March 1-7

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) —

Topeka Restaurant Week is March 1-7 and local restaurants are preparing dishes specifically for the occasion. Corporate Executive Chef Ryan Sneed, with Blue Moose Bar & Grill, stopped by the FOX 43 studios to share the dishes they’re planning for the week including a 2-course lunch for $15 and 3-course dinner for $35.

Sneed said 5 percent from each meal will go toward a culinary scholarship fund for local students.

Visit Topeka has a complete list of participating restaurants at visit.topekapartnership.com.