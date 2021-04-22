Boats out on Milford Lake for second day of B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional fishing tournament

MILFORD, Kan. (KSNT) – Anglers from across the Midwest are out on Milford Lake Thursday for the second day of the 2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional fishing tournament. The top anglers will move on to the third and final day of competition Friday.

Boats set out from the Acorns Resort at 3710 Farnum Creek Road at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Weigh-in is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. Click here to watch online.

Acorns Resort Owner Mike Harris said the tournament is bringing great exposure to Milford Lake.

“B.A.S.S. is a really well-known and respected organization nationwide,” Harris said. “There’s a lot of people that follow them. A lot of these anglers, some are from Kansas, but there’s a lot of states being represented here. This isn’t just a one-time shot in the arm.”

Harris said the anglers competing this week are looking for large and small-mouth bass. Due to the cold temperature of the water, he said he believes small-mouth bass will be more active during the competition.