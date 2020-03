Capital City Carnage is arena demolition derby with drivers coming from across North America. Drivers in more than 200 cars will compete for more than $60,000 in prize money.

The 5th annual Capital City Carnage is Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Visit Capitalcitycarnage.com for more information.