CASA of Shawnee County’s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays coming up Nov. 20-21

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — CASA of Shawnee County‘s 34th annual Homes for the Holidays is just a couple of weeks away.

The popular homes tour, this year November 20-21, kicks off the holiday season and raises money to support the local nonprofit.

Three beautiful homes are on this year’s tour. Designers are the teams at Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Blooms on Boswell and new this year, designer Kristen White will decorate her own home.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and can be purchased on CASA of Shawnee County’s website or at these locations: Topeka Hy-Vee, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, Red Door Home Store and Linen Tree & Co.



Denise Gray Stevens, executive director, and Keegan McElroy, board president, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about this year’s event and how it’s more important than ever following last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.