CASA of the 8th Judicial District seeks citizen volunteers to advocate for kids, youth in foster care

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — If you have a heart for helping kids and teens, CASA of the 8th Judicial District wants you to join its volunteer ranks. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These special volunteers are everyday citizens who volunteer their time and their hearts to advocate for kids going through the court and foster care systems for reasons such as abuse, neglect, and human trafficking.

No special background is needed as CASA provides all the training needed.



“Unfortunately, we never have enough it seems,” said Jeramiah Wisdom, outreach coordinator. “We are able to reach about 20 percent {of kids who could utilize a CASA volunteer} right now with our current volunteers, which means we’re missing about 80 percent. It’s hard to find people.”



If you’re not able to make that commitment, Wisdom said there are other areas of help needed including, but not limited to, fundraising and social media. Lisa Hatt, program director, said as a non-profit, donations and fundraisers are key to the organization’s success. CASA of the 8th Judicial District serves Junction City, Abilene, Council Grove, and surrounding communities.



“We are 100% donation and grant-funded and so that means we have to try to create our own money while we serve the children,” Hatt said. “And so that’s very, very difficult.”