TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – It’s hard to go back-to-school after summer break, especially when its your first time going back-to-school, ever!

For that reason, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting the Children Discovery’s Kindergarten Fair! Parents can give their kids an opportunity to see what it’s like to get on the school bus, meet other kids their age and prepare to embark on their “student” journey.

The fair is free to all families that have a child going into kindergarten.

It starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at the Discovery Center (4400 SW 10th Avenue) on July 31. If you would like to sign your child up and secure a spot, click here!