TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Chocolate fever is hitting the city of Holton as the Holton Community Theatre gears up for its production of “Willy Wonka the Musical,” an adaption of Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Willy Wonka, Charlie, the Oompa Loompas and the rest of the gang will take the stage on the weekends of July 31 and August 7.
Willy Wonka (Randy Bond) and Shannon Wittmer, director of the Holton Community Theatre, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about the Wonka frenzy. Right now, Wonka Bars from Hazel Hill are being sold throughout the city with five golden tickets hidden in them. Lucky golden ticket recipients receive special prizes. Proceeds go toward renovating the children’s theatre. The dinner show performance on Saturday, July 31 is sold out, but tickets are currently available for other dates/times.
Chocolate fever hits Holton during theatrical production of “Willy Wonka”
TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Chocolate fever is hitting the city of Holton as the Holton Community Theatre gears up for its production of “Willy Wonka the Musical,” an adaption of Roald Dahl’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Willy Wonka, Charlie, the Oompa Loompas and the rest of the gang will take the stage on the weekends of July 31 and August 7.