Combat Air Museum’s new virtual run experience increases safety, flexibility for popular event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Combat Air Museum’s Kilroy Virtual Run & Walk will have a different format this year, but organizers say it will let participants tailor the running experience to fit their schedule. Kevin Drewelow, director of the Combat Air Museum, recently talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the new virtual format and why this year’s event is more important than ever.

“We’ve had to cancel every one of our normal fundraiser events,” Drewelow said. “This is absolutely critical and will make a big difference.”

This year, participants will choose between a 3K walk, 5K or 10K run, or half marathon. They can complete their event between September 26-October 10. Participants will need to submit their times by midnight on Saturday, Oct. 10 to be in the running for one of the trophies or prizes.

While the museum in Topeka had to close for two months during the pandemic, but it’s now open and welcoming visitors.

“It’s a safe place to visit,” Drewelow said. “One of my other duties as assigned, as the director, is I get to disinfect the museum each and every day, and I take it rather seriously.”

To plan your visit or register for the upcoming Kilroy Virtual Run & Walk, visit combatairmuseum.org.