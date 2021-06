TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Local Solar System Ambassador, Brenda Culbertson, and Shawnee County Parks & Rec are offering a free moon viewing, weather permitting, on Thursday, June 24, at Gage Park. Culbertson encourages people to bring props, like jars and nets along with their cameras to capture fun images with the super moon.

The event is from 8:30-10 p.m. on the accessible ball field at Gage Park. Culbertson will also share real-time images of the moon on a screen.