TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is hosting several events in the coming months, including big names, like “TikTok Superstar” star Trey Kennedy and songwriters for some of country music’s biggest stars.

NOVEMBER’S NASHVILLE NIGHTS

“Nashville Nights” will kick off on November 9 at 7:00 p.m., featuring three highly distinguished songwriters, Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, and Barry Dean.

TPAC Marketing Coordinator Shawn Brian said, amongst the three writers, they’ve written nineteen #1 singles.

“They’ve written songs for Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town,” Brian said.

The songwriters will be performing some of their top hits, hoping to bring the “Nashville experience” to Kansas.

Miller has seven #1 singles under his name that have resulted in him obtaining three Grammy Award nominations.

Mobley has helped create nine #1 hits for artists like Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Randy Houser.

Dean is a Grammy-nominated songwriter hailing from Kansas, according to TPAC. He has generated chart-topping hits like “Pontoon,” “Day Drinkin,’” “Think a Little Less” and more.

“You’re going to have to come and see what songs they play that are your favorites on Thursday, November 9!” Shawn said.

‘NUTCRACKER SEASON’ APPROACHING

“Nutcracker season” is also coming up, as the holidays near.

Brian said to expect several “Nutcracker” performances. Each of the three different dance companies performing will have a unique” take on the classical ballet.

“We start out on November 25, presented by ‘It Takes a Village’ is the ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’… then, in December we have Ballet Midwest… then, right after Ballet Midwest, we have Kansas Ballet with the Topeka Symphony…,” he said.

The “Nutcracker” tells the story of a young girl who dreams up a battle between a Nutcracker Prince and the evil Mouse King.

Topeka nonprofit “It Takes a Village” will be giving an urban twist to the classic tale in the “The Chocolate Nutcracker.” The performance will showcase a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.

Ballet Midwest’s “Nutcracker” performances will start on December 8. According to TPAC’s website, organizers are hoping to bring the “Joy of a Christmas Eve Party” to the audience, as they marvel at the special effects and excitement as the Nutcracker battles the Mouse King.

The Kansas Ballet will present their rendition, with live musical accompaniment from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra, on December 16 and 17. Each year, their performance features student dancers from Kansas Ballet Academy along with visiting guest artists from renowned companies such as Joffrey Ballet, Boston Ballet, and Ballet West.

“All three are really great! All three are artistically different,” Brian said. “I always tell people when they ask, ‘Which one should I go see? Which one’s the best?’ They’re all the best, and, if you can, go to all three!”

TREY KENNEDY COMEDY TOUR

Trey Kennedy, a comedian known for his viral videos on YouTube and TikTok, will also be stopping by TPAC next year, as part of his “Grow Up” comedy tour.

“Tickets are on sale now! It’s in 2024, but it’s going to be here before you know it,” Brian said.

Ticket prices range from $34 for General Admission to $125 for VIP. The VIP package includes premium seating, a pre-show Meet & Greet with Trey, photo op, and 1 excusive merch item.

“Don’t wait, it’s going to be a big show!” Brian said.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Tickets for all upcoming TPAC events can be found either by visiting the TPAC Box Office or TPAC’s website.

Brian also shared a message for those looking to purchase tickets this holiday season. He said, around this time, people interested in attending a show may be “bombarded” with third-party re-salers online.

“If you are unsure if that ticket is through Ticketmaster officially, or if you have any doubts about your online purchase, please, visit us at the TPAC Box Office Monday through Friday,” he said.

For more information on TPAC, click here.