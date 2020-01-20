Crunch Fitness offers various classes, gym amenities for your fitness journey

Crunch Fitness in Topeka will offer a variety of large-group and small-group classes year-round including Ignite 20 that is a high intensity Tabata-based cardio class. Cristal Barnes, group fitness manager, says Crunch classes help everyone, no matter where they are on their fitness journey.

Crunch Fitness wants you to help you start your fitness journey with a pre-sale event January 23 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Pay $1 to join, get your first month for free, receive three free personal training sessions, gym bag, water bottle, T-shirt, and full-body biometric body scan. The fitness center is opening in Topeka in mid-February at Holliday Square Shopping Center.