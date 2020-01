Crunch Fitness wants you to help you start your fitness journey with a pre-sale event January 23 from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Pay $1 to join, get your first month for free, receive three free personal training sessions, gym bag, water bottle, T-shirt, and full-body biometric body scan.

The fitness center is opening in Topeka in late-February at Holliday Square Shopping Center. Sign up outside of the center at the orange trailer or online crunch-topeka.com and use the promo code CRUNCH500.