TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The heads of each Shawnee County department met Thursday afternoon at the Gage Shelter House to outline a plan to open county offices, the courthouse, and all other county buildings where the public is allowed.

No definite timetable was given for opening county offices. County officials are watching the outcome of Phase I of the statewide stay at home order to see if the governor will go to Phase II or stay in Phase I.