TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Bailey Ann! Bailey Ann belongs to Kathy of Hiawatha. Kathy adopted Bailey Ann on her dad’s birthday, and she says adopting the sweet pup has helped her through the pain of losing her father.
We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.
Cute Pets: Bailey Ann
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Bailey Ann! Bailey Ann belongs to Kathy of Hiawatha. Kathy adopted Bailey Ann on her dad’s birthday, and she says adopting the sweet pup has helped her through the pain of losing her father.