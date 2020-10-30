Cute Pets: Blackie

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - In recognition of Bill and Emilie Gahnstrom, who have funded $420,000 in improvements to the softball complex at Washburn University, the Board of Regents unanimously voted to change the name of the Washburn Softball Complex to Gahnstrom Field.

In the past three years the Gahnstroms donated funds to regrade and add turf to the entire field prior to the 2020 season.