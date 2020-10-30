TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Just in time for Halloween, meet this week’s Cute Pet: Blackie! Blackie belongs to FOX 43’s Erin La Row’s parents, Roger and Kathy of Topeka. Blackie was a stray who adopted Roger and Kathy.
Cute Pets: Blackie
