Cute Pets: Chevy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The City of Topeka closed all city buildings, including the Topeka Zoo, Thursday afternoon. In a statement, city leaders said their decision is in response to the Emergency Public Health Order issued by the Shawnee County Health Department Wednesday.

The Topeka Zoo remained open to visitors until Thursday, but buildings were closed to guests. Zoo staff will continue to go to work and take care of animals during this time. Dr. Shirley Llizo, the zoo veterinarian, said they are working hard to keep animals and staff healthy.